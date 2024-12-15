Sports News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Indian support staff gets hit on head during training at Gabba, concern for Rohit Sharma and Co

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Indian support staff gets hit on head during training at Gabba, concern for Rohit Sharma and Co
- Nuwan Seneviratne has been India's throwdown specialist for several years and plays a big part in preparing the Indian players on how to tackle pace and bounce overseas.
Cricket News Today Live: Marnus Labuschagne and Mohammed Siraj engage in cheeky banter, caught flipping bails in Gabba | WATCH
- Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne were seen having a cheeky banter in Brisbane as they flipped the bails at non-striker's end one after the other.
Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli's hook steps on Jitender's Naino Mein Sapna song goes viral on rain-hit Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test
- The opening day of the third Test match was marred by rain with just 13.2 overs being bowled in Brisbane. Virat Kohli scored a hundred in the first Test in Perth.
Cricket News Today Live: India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: When and where to watch the match? Check full details here
- Rain disrupted Day 1 of the 3rd Test, limiting play to 14 overs. India replaced two players and will begin play earlier at 5:20am IST on upcoming days. The match can be viewed live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports News Today Live: India vs Pakistan live streaming, U-19 women's T20 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND-W U-19 vs PAK-W U-19 live
- Six teams are participating in the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. India and Pakistan have been put in the same Group B.