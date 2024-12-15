Hello User
Sports News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Indian support staff gets hit on head during training at Gabba, concern for Rohit Sharma and Co

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:29 AM IST
Sports News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Indian support staff gets hit on head during training at Gabba, concern for Rohit Sharma and Co

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2024, 09:29 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Indian support staff gets hit on head during training at Gabba, concern for Rohit Sharma and Co

  • Nuwan Seneviratne has been India's throwdown specialist for several years and plays a big part in preparing the Indian players on how to tackle pace and bounce overseas.  
15 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Marnus Labuschagne and Mohammed Siraj engage in cheeky banter, caught flipping bails in Gabba | WATCH

  • Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne were seen having a cheeky banter in Brisbane as they flipped the bails at non-striker's end one after the other.
15 Dec 2024, 08:09 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli's hook steps on Jitender's Naino Mein Sapna song goes viral on rain-hit Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

  • The opening day of the third Test match was marred by rain with just 13.2 overs being bowled in Brisbane. Virat Kohli scored a hundred in the first Test in Perth. 
15 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: When and where to watch the match? Check full details here

  • Rain disrupted Day 1 of the 3rd Test, limiting play to 14 overs. India replaced two players and will begin play earlier at 5:20am IST on upcoming days. The match can be viewed live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.
15 Dec 2024, 07:33 AM IST Sports News Today Live: India vs Pakistan live streaming, U-19 women's T20 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND-W U-19 vs PAK-W U-19 live

  • Six teams are participating in the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. India and Pakistan have been put in the same Group B.
