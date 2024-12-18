Sports News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: India vs Australia BGT 3rd Test Day 5: Match resumes after brief delay, will rain disrupt IND vs AUS game again?

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: India vs Australia BGT 3rd Test Day 5: Match resumes after brief delay, will rain disrupt IND vs AUS game again?
- India vs Australia BGT 3rd Test Day 5: The 3rd Test between India and Australia faced brief delay on Day 5 due to rain. The weather had previously halted play twice during the fourth day at the Gabba.
Cricket News Today Live: West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rain delays WI vs BAN match; know weather forecast
- The 2nd T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh is delayed due to ongoing rain at the venue.