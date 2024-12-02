Explore
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Hardik Pandya bids emotional farewell to Ishan Kishan: ‘There will be less cake smashing…’
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Hardik Pandya bids emotional farewell to Ishan Kishan: ‘There will be less cake smashing…’

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Hardik Pandya bids emotional farewell to Ishan Kishan: ‘There will be less cake smashing…’ (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Hardik Pandya bids emotional farewell to Ishan Kishan: ‘There will be less cake smashing…’ (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:40:28 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Hardik Pandya bids emotional farewell to Ishan Kishan: ‘There will be less cake smashing…’

  • Hardik Pandya says an emotional goodbye to Ishan Kishan, who transferred to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He reflects on Kishan's lively personality and the joy he brought to the team, emphasizing that his absence will be felt greatly by Mumbai Indians.
Read the full story here

