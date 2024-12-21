Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi pens emotional note as India allrounder retires: 'Live life on your terms'
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi pens emotional note as India allrounder retires: ‘Live life on your terms’

2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi pens emotional note as India allrounder retires: 'Live life on your terms' (REUTERS)
Sports News Today Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi pens emotional note as India allrounder retires: ‘Live life on your terms’ (REUTERS)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2024, 08:11:37 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi pens emotional note as India allrounder retires: ‘Live life on your terms’

  • Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan recalled Ashwin's cricketing journey over the years, his “small and big moments", and shared how she felt when the 38-year-old announced his retirement.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 08:03:20 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Ravi Shastri reacts to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and team’s follow-on celebration: ‘Required a lot of character’

  • India’s valiant effort to avoid the follow-on in the third Test against Australia in Brisbane has not only sparked celebrations but also boosted the team's morale heading into the high-pressure Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Read the full story here

