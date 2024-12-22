Sports News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024: NFL Christmas Day Games are coming to Netflix – Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs Steelers, Ravens vs Texans

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sports News Today Live: NFL Christmas Day Games are coming to Netflix – Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs Steelers, Ravens vs Texans
- Netflix will stream the NFL's Christmas Day games on December 25, featuring the Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans, with live performances by Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. The games are available to all Netflix subscribers and will be broadcast locally, with limited post-livestream availability.