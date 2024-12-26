Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 24 2024 15:56:32
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.25 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.35 -0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.35 1.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.85 -1.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,223.50 0.11%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch

2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 06:59:57 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch

  • Konstas became the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia on Thursday as he received his baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days.
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 06:51:47 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses young debutant Sam Konstas, Aussie player scores remarkable 60

  • Ravindra Jadeja of India dismissed Australian debutant Sam Konstas, who scored 60 runs off 65 balls.
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 06:47:49 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IND vs Aus: Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Sam Konstas, young batting sensation in Melbourne | Watch video

  • India vs Australia live: Virat Kohli was caught in an heated exchange of words woth Sam Konstas, the young batting sensation who made a stellar debut in Melbourne on Thursday
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue