Sports News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch
- Konstas became the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia on Thursday as he received his baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days.
Sports News Today Live: India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses young debutant Sam Konstas, Aussie player scores remarkable 60
- Ravindra Jadeja of India dismissed Australian debutant Sam Konstas, who scored 60 runs off 65 balls.
Cricket News Today Live: IND vs Aus: Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Sam Konstas, young batting sensation in Melbourne | Watch video
- India vs Australia live: Virat Kohli was caught in an heated exchange of words woth Sam Konstas, the young batting sensation who made a stellar debut in Melbourne on Thursday