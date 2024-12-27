Sports News Today Live Updates on December 27, 2024: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Pat Cummins stopped short of fifty by Nitish Kumar Reddy’s stunning catch | WATCH

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Pat Cummins stopped short of fifty by Nitish Kumar Reddy’s stunning catch | WATCH
- Pat Cummins led Australia with 49 runs against India in the Boxing Day Test, reaching 400 runs. After his dismissal by Jadeja, Steve Smith's 134 runs propelled Australia to 454/7 at Lunch on Day 2 in Melbourne.
Cricket News Today Live: Manmohan Singh death: Indian players wear black armband at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here's why
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. He took his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.
Cricket News Today Live: Steve Smith sets record for most centuries in Border Gavaskar Trophy, surpasses Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar
- Steve Smith has claimed the title of most centuries in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 10, surpassing Kohli and Tendulkar. He ranks 5th in overall runs with 2,130, edging Kohli who has 2,105 runs.