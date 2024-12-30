Explore
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to retire soon? Ravi Shastri delivers verdict; 'Rohit isn't the same, Virat will…'
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to retire soon? Ravi Shastri delivers verdict; 'Rohit isn't the same, Virat will…'

3 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to retire soon? Ravi Shastri delivers verdict; 'Rohit isn't the same, Virat will…' (AP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to retire soon? Ravi Shastri delivers verdict; 'Rohit isn't the same, Virat will…' (AP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 07:35:04 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to retire soon? Ravi Shastri delivers verdict; 'Rohit isn't the same, Virat will…'

  • During the 4th Test against Australia, Kohli and Sharma's disappointing performances raised retirement questions. Ravi Shastri stated Kohli could play for another 3-4 years, while he hesitated about Sharma, citing concerns regarding his footwork and overall performance.
30 Dec 2024, 07:12:22 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: Magnus Carlsen makes U-turn, world no.1 chess star returns to World Blitz Championship after dress controversy

  • Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the World Chess Rapid and Blitz Championship two days ago for wearing a pair of jeans.
30 Dec 2024, 07:04:23 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: ‘Captain cry baby’: Australian media slams Rohit Sharma for venting frustration on Yashasvi Jaiswal in Melbourne

  • Australian media slammed Rohit Sharma and went to the extent of calling him a ‘cry baby’ for his animated reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping 3 catches in Melbourne Test. 
30 Dec 2024, 06:08:47 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Sourav Ganguly concerned about Rohit Sharma's mental space, ex-BCCI boss gives honest verdict on Virat Kohli

  • Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test in BGT in Perth, is yet to score a half-century in the series against Australia.
