Sports News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024: ‘Succession policy must be clear’: 1983 World Cup winner on Virat Kohli's retirement question

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: ‘Succession policy must be clear’: 1983 World Cup winner on Virat Kohli's retirement question
- Virat Kohli's dip in form has reignited discussions about his retirement from Test cricket. With an average of 24.52 in 10 matches this year, former player Atul Wassan suggests a clear succession plan is necessary for the team's management and future structure.