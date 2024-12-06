Sports News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc equals Pedro Collins after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in Adelaide

2 min read . 10:30 AM IST

