Sports News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: ‘I said well bowled but…’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: ‘I said well bowled but…’
- Travis Head reacted to the confrontation with Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of Adelaide Test, stating he was disappointed with how responded to Siraj's send-off and it isn't how he wants to play the game.
Cricket News Today Live: 'Serious technical issue': Sanjay Manjrekar rings alarm bells after Virat Kohli's failure in Adelaide
- Virat Kohli's lackluster performance in the Pink ball Test against Australia has reignited concerns about his technique. With scores of 7 and 11, former batter Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out a serious technical issue that Kohli has yet to address.
Cricket News Today Live: Jasprit Bumrah's injury: Morne Morkel provides major update following Adelaide scare
- Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel delivered a crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness after the pacer was seen clutching his groins during the Day 2 of India vs Australia Test match at Adelaide.