Sports News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: 'I said well bowled but…'
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: ‘I said well bowled but…’

3 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: ‘I said well bowled but…’ (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Dec 2024, 08:54:40 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Travis Head reacts after fiery send-off from Mohammed Siraj: ‘I said well bowled but…’

  • Travis Head reacted to the confrontation with Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of Adelaide Test, stating he was disappointed with how responded to Siraj's send-off and it isn't how he wants to play the game.
Read the full story here

08 Dec 2024, 08:22:55 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: 'Serious technical issue': Sanjay Manjrekar rings alarm bells after Virat Kohli's failure in Adelaide

  • Virat Kohli's lackluster performance in the Pink ball Test against Australia has reignited concerns about his technique. With scores of 7 and 11, former batter Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out a serious technical issue that Kohli has yet to address.
Read the full story here

08 Dec 2024, 07:45:04 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Jasprit Bumrah's injury: Morne Morkel provides major update following Adelaide scare

  • Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel delivered a crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness after the pacer was seen clutching his groins during the Day 2 of India vs Australia Test match at Adelaide.
Read the full story here

