Sports News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Watch | Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma; gets felicitated despite Ranji flop show

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates: Watch | Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma; gets felicitated despite Ranji flop show

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2025, 08:23 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Watch | Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma; gets felicitated despite Ranji flop show

  • Virat Kohli was honored by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after playing 100 Tests. However, his first Ranji Trophy innings in 13 years ended quickly, scoring just six runs off 15 balls, raising concerns about his recent form.
01 Feb 2025, 07:51 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Jos Buttler fumes over India’s concussion sub in 4th T20I, says Harshit Rana ‘not a like-for-like replacement’ for Dube

  • English skipper Jos Buttler has questioned match referee Javagal Srinath's choice of allowing Harshit Rana as the concussion substitute for Shivam Dube.
