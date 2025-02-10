Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 4.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 737.05 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.90 -2.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,677.80 3.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.55 -0.42%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as football game begins
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as football game begins

3 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as football game beginsPremium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as football game begins

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:43:26 AM IST

Football news Today Live: Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as football game begins

  • Super Bowl 2025 attracted a star-studded audience, including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and Jay-Z. The event has inspired a wave of memes, delighting its vast fanbase in the United States.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 08:04:55 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Rohit Sharma’s return to form with a special message: ‘Good things happen to…’

  • Rohit Sharma silenced critics with a brilliant 119-run innings, leading India to victory in the 2nd ODI against England and clinching the series. Suryakumar Yadav lauded the Indian captain's innings with a heartfelt message.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 07:28:26 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: Sports bettors are a lot more confident than they should be

  • Study finds that the average bettor expects to to make a little money on future bets, even though they lose an average of 7.5 cents per dollar.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 07:25:49 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Rohit Sharma’s post-match phone call in Cuttack triggers debate: Which phone is Indian captain using?

  • In a match-winning performance, Rohit Sharma scored 119 runs against England, entering the top-10 ODI run-scorers. While his return to form is promising for India, fans noted his use of a OnePlus phone, questioning why he didn't opt for an iPhone.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue