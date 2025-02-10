Sports News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Super Bowl 2025: Hilarious memes galore on social media as football game begins

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Super Bowl 2025 attracted a star-studded audience, including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and Jay-Z. The event has inspired a wave of memes, delighting its vast fanbase in the United States.
- Rohit Sharma silenced critics with a brilliant 119-run innings, leading India to victory in the 2nd ODI against England and clinching the series. Suryakumar Yadav lauded the Indian captain's innings with a heartfelt message.
- Study finds that the average bettor expects to to make a little money on future bets, even though they lose an average of 7.5 cents per dollar.
- In a match-winning performance, Rohit Sharma scored 119 runs against England, entering the top-10 ODI run-scorers. While his return to form is promising for India, fans noted his use of a OnePlus phone, questioning why he didn't opt for an iPhone.