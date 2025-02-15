Explore
Fri Feb 14 2025 15:59:54
Sports News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans
Sports News Today Live Updates: End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans (Screengrabs from YouTube/Netflix India)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2025, 01:40:34 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans

  • IPL 2025 begins on March 22, but Indian cricket fans face disappointment as JioCinema and Hotstar's merger leads to the end of free streaming. The new app, JioHotstar, will require subscriptions after a trial period, with plans ranging from 149 to 1,499.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 01:28:19 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Netflix’s The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan - 5 key takeaways from OTT cricket documentary

  • Netflix released The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan on February 7, highlighting insights from players about the intense rivalry. Let's take a look at 5 key takeaways. 
Read the full story here

