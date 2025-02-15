Sports News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- IPL 2025 begins on March 22, but Indian cricket fans face disappointment as JioCinema and Hotstar's merger leads to the end of free streaming. The new app, JioHotstar, will require subscriptions after a trial period, with plans ranging from ₹149 to ₹1,499.
- Netflix released The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan on February 7, highlighting insights from players about the intense rivalry. Let's take a look at 5 key takeaways.