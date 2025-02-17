Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 17 2025 11:38:30
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 981.20 -1.56%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 302.70 -1.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.20 -0.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 683.25 0.44%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.55 -0.24%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: ‘Great Initiative By PCB’: No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: ‘Great Initiative By PCB’: No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: ‘Great Initiative By PCB’: No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: ‘Great Initiative By PCB’: No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 11:17:39 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: ‘Great Initiative By PCB’: No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

  • Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India's flag was missing from Karachi's National Stadium, sparking controversy. Fans speculate PCB's intentional omission due to BCCI's decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan, highlighting ongoing political tensions between the two nations.
Read the full story here

17 Feb 2025, 11:04:14 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Zaheer Khan picks his top 5 ODI bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah misses out, two Pakistan pacers make the cut

  • Zaheer Khan shared his top five ODI bowlers, excluding Jasprit Bumrah. He highlighted Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Waqar Younis, Chaminda Vaas, and Dale Steyn for their impactful performances in the format, emphasizing Younis's impressive strike rate and wicket tally.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue