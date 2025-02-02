Sports News Today Live Updates on February 2, 2025: Charlotte Flair creates history with victory against Roxanne Perez, books ticket to Wretlemania 41

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sports News Today Live: Charlotte Flair creates history with victory against Roxanne Perez, books ticket to Wretlemania 41
- Charlotte Flair won the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 by defeating Roxanne Perez, securing a spot at Wrestlemania 41. She made history as the first WWE wrestler to win the Royal Rumble twice, having previously won in 2020.
Sports News Today Live: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Charlotte Flair wins women's match; will it mark last appearance for John Cena?
- WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: The 38th WWE Royal Rumble is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, featuring 15 confirmed participants, including John Cena and CM Punk. This event marks John Cena's final appearance, with a possible surprise from The Rock.