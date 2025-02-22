Sports News Today Live Updates on February 22, 2025: IND vs PAK Champions Trophy: Ex-India cricketer wants Pakistan to beat Rohit Sharma’s team in Dubai. Here's why

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: IND vs PAK Champions Trophy: Ex-India cricketer wants Pakistan to beat Rohit Sharma’s team in Dubai. Here's why
- Atul Wassan expressed his desire for Pakistan to win against India to enhance the tournament's competitiveness. He criticized India's coach Gautam Gambhir for not including Rishabh Pant in the playing XI, arguing that Pant's presence would intimidate opponents more than KL Rahul.
Cricket News Today Live: Sunil Gavaskar questions Virat Kohli’s batting technique after poor show against Bangladesh: ‘Getting out to…’
- Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar critiques Virat Kohli's batting technique following his poor performance in the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. Kohli's recent ODI struggles continue with only 137 runs in six innings since the 2023 World Cup.
Cricket News Today Live: Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI: Who won yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match? Check top highlights here
- In their Champions Trophy opener, South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, defeated Afghanistan by scoring 315 runs. Afghanistan faltered early, losing key wickets, with Rahmat Shah's 90 runs being insufficient to mount a successful chase against the Proteas.