Sports News Today Live Updates on February 22, 2025: IND vs PAK Champions Trophy: Ex-India cricketer wants Pakistan to beat Rohit Sharma’s team in Dubai. Here's why

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 08:06 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 22, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.