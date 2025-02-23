Sports News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters, IML T20: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny power IND to thrilling four-run win over SL

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:27 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.