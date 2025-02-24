Sports News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: ‘Virat Kohli took the game away…’: Mohammed Rizwan praises India star’s fitness, hard work after Champions Trophy defeat

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Pakistan's skipper Mohammed Rizwan praised Virat Kohli's hard work and fitness after Kohli's match-winning performance. Rizwan acknowledged the collective failure of his team's departments, highlighting Abrar Ahmed's bowling as a positive, but expressed disappointment over the loss.
- India triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23. Virat Kohli's century and strong performance led to India's victory, while Pakistan struggled, being bowled out for 241 runs.