Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who’ll win today’s AUS vs SA match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who’ll win today’s AUS vs SA match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who’ll win today’s AUS vs SA match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more (PTI)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 10:08:00 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who’ll win today’s AUS vs SA match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more

  • Australia face South Africa today in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams have a competitive history.
25 Feb 2025, 08:12:47 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli backed to play 2-3 more years, add 10-15 centuries: Former India star says ‘he chose his moment’

  • Virat Kohli celebrated his 51st ODI century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Kohli's resilience and predicted he would score 10-15 more centuries in the next few years, highlighting his return to form.
