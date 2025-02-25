Sports News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who’ll win today’s AUS vs SA match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: Australia vs South Africa Prediction: Who’ll win today’s AUS vs SA match in Rawalpindi? AI, fantasy team and more
- Australia face South Africa today in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams have a competitive history.
Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli backed to play 2-3 more years, add 10-15 centuries: Former India star says ‘he chose his moment’
- Virat Kohli celebrated his 51st ODI century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Kohli's resilience and predicted he would score 10-15 more centuries in the next few years, highlighting his return to form.