Sports News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 weather forecast: Will rain wipe out AFG's semi-final hopes?

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:43 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.