Sports News Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025: Mukesh Ambani breaks into joy as Abhishek Sharma shines in T20 win; internet say, ‘Jo Ambani ko 2 baar seat se utha de’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Abhishek Sharma's impressive performance led India to a 4-1 series triumph against England.
- Abhishek Sharma's stellar performance led India to a decisive 150-run victory over England in the T20I series finale. England's captain Jos Buttler praised Sharma's impressive batting, highlighting his clean ball striking and acknowledging the challenges posed by India's strong team.