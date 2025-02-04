Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 4, 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin wants single change in India's Champions Trophy squad, says 'don't know who they would want to drop'

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 4, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin wants single change in India's Champions Trophy squad, says 'don't know who they would want to drop'

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 10:17 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Ravichandran Ashwin wants single change in India's Champions Trophy squad, says 'don't know who they would want to drop'

  • Since his return to the Indian team in 2024, Varun Chakravarthy took 31 wickets in 12 matches, including two five-wicket hauls. In fact, Chakravarthy got his maiden Player of the Series award in the series against England.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 10:13 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Jasprit Bumrah nightmare continues to haunt Mitchell Marsh in Australian all-rounder's backyard: Watch viral video

  • Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia with 32 wickets in five matches.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.