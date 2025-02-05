Sports News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for Australia as Pat Cummins ‘heavily unlikely’, AUS in search of replacement

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for Australia as Pat Cummins ‘heavily unlikely’, AUS in search of replacement

Read the full story here

05 Feb 2025, 08:37 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: ‘Indiranagar ka goonda’ moment? Rahul Dravid seen arguing Bengaluru auto driver after collission

  • Rahul Dravid was involved in a minor collision with an auto driver in Bengaluru. A viral video shows him arguing with the driver, who admitted fault. Witnesses noted the driver braked suddenly, leaving Dravid little time to react. Dravid took the driver's number before leaving the scene.
Read the full story here

