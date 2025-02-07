Explore
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: ‘Kahi 2019 wali galti na ho jaye’, Suresh Raina warns Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before Champions Trophy 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: ‘Kahi 2019 wali galti na ho jaye’, Suresh Raina warns Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before Champions Trophy 2025

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: ‘Kahi 2019 wali galti na ho jaye’, Suresh Raina warns Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before Champions Trophy 2025 (REUTERS)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: ‘Kahi 2019 wali galti na ho jaye’, Suresh Raina warns Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before Champions Trophy 2025 (REUTERS)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 07:35:17 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: ‘Kahi 2019 wali galti na ho jaye’, Suresh Raina warns Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before Champions Trophy 2025

  • Arshdeep Singh was left outside of the Indian playing XI against England in the first ODI in Nagpur.
07 Feb 2025, 06:23:43 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal to open India's batting at Champions Trophy 2025? Shreyas Iyer's massive hint with movie night story

  • Shreyas Iyer wasn't slated to play in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. However a sore right knee to Virat Kohli opened the doors for the Mumbai batter. Shreyas Iyer scored a 36-ball 59 en route to India's 4-wicket win.
