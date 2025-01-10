Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 10 2025 09:35:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.35 -1.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.80 1.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 777.70 -0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,239.05 -1.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 445.80 -0.97%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’ (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’ (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 09:44:49 AM IST

Tennis News Today Live: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’

  • ‘I was fed some food that poisoned me’, Novak Djokovic reveals shocking details ahead of Australian Open 2025
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 09:43:05 AM IST

Tennis News Today Live: Australian open 2025: Check full schedule, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, other top seed players, prize money & more

  • Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka aim to defend their titles at the 2025 Australian Open, starting with qualifiers on January 6. Major matches begin January 12, culminating in finals on January 25 and 26 at Melbourne Park, featuring top-ranked players and various event categories.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue