Sports News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- ‘I was fed some food that poisoned me’, Novak Djokovic reveals shocking details ahead of Australian Open 2025
- Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka aim to defend their titles at the 2025 Australian Open, starting with qualifiers on January 6. Major matches begin January 12, culminating in finals on January 25 and 26 at Melbourne Park, featuring top-ranked players and various event categories.