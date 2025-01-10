Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 09:44 AM IST Tennis News Today Live: Novak Djokovic reveals he was ‘poisoned’ before Melbourne deportation in 2022, says ‘I had a high level of heavy metal’

  • ‘I was fed some food that poisoned me’, Novak Djokovic reveals shocking details ahead of Australian Open 2025
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 09:43 AM IST Tennis News Today Live: Australian open 2025: Check full schedule, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, other top seed players, prize money & more

  • Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka aim to defend their titles at the 2025 Australian Open, starting with qualifiers on January 6. Major matches begin January 12, culminating in finals on January 25 and 26 at Melbourne Park, featuring top-ranked players and various event categories.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.