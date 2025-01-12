Sports News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand name uncapped Ben Sears, Mitchell Santner to lead Kiwis in first major event

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- New Zealand have become the second team after England to name their 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The same squad will also play in the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa.
- Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss India's group stage matches in the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back swelling. He will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy for three weeks, with further assessment needed to determine his match fitness.
- Indian captain Rohit Sharma considered retiring from Test cricket after a disappointing series in Australia but was dissuaded by outside supporters. Gautam Gambhir expressed disapproval of this external influence on Sharma's decision.