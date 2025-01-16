Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 10:27:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.55 0.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.30 2.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 777.55 1.85%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,258.00 0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.30 0.95%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 10:30:56 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury

  • Anrich Nortje was initially named in the South African squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Cricket South Africa is yet to name a replacement for Nortje.
Read the full story here

16 Jan 2025, 10:00:05 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: NBA to get a new rival? Investors seeks to raise $5 billion private capital to form new Basketball League

  • A group of investors being advised by Maverick Carter, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ business partner, is seeking to raise $5 billion from private capital sources to form an international basketball league 
Read the full story here

16 Jan 2025, 09:46:06 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: BCCI considering adding new member to Gautam Gambhir's backroom staff after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's BGT struggles

  • In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that concluded earlier this month, India could cross the 300-run mark only twice in 10 innings against Australia.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue