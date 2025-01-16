LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST

