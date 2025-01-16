Sports News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Big setback for South Africa as pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out with back injury
- Anrich Nortje was initially named in the South African squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Cricket South Africa is yet to name a replacement for Nortje.
Sports News Today Live: NBA to get a new rival? Investors seeks to raise $5 billion private capital to form new Basketball League
- A group of investors being advised by Maverick Carter, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ business partner, is seeking to raise $5 billion from private capital sources to form an international basketball league
Cricket News Today Live: BCCI considering adding new member to Gautam Gambhir's backroom staff after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's BGT struggles
- In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that concluded earlier this month, India could cross the 300-run mark only twice in 10 innings against Australia.