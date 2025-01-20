Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: India-China joint venture blossoms at Australian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai enters mixed doubles quarterfinals
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: India-China joint venture blossoms at Australian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai enters mixed doubles quarterfinals

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: India-China joint venture blossoms at Australian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai enters mixed doubles quarterfinals
Sports News Today Live Updates: India-China joint venture blossoms at Australian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai enters mixed doubles quarterfinals (HT_PRINT)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:39:26 AM IST

Tennis News Today Live: India-China joint venture blossoms at Australian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai enters mixed doubles quarterfinals

  • The Indo-Chinese pair of Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai entered the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open 2025 after their opponents gave a walkover.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 08:36:47 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: Himani Mor: Who is Niraj Chopra's wife? Know all about her career and education

  • Niraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medal winner, tied the knot with Himani Mor, a tennis player. Here's all you need to know about her.
Read the full story here

