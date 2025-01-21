LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: Virat Kohli returns to Ranji Trophy after 13 years, to play under Ayush Badoni in Delhi's fixture against Railways

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST

