LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: Virender Sehwag net worth: From Bentley, BMW to Sehwag International School, and more - amid divorce from Aarti Ahlawat

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.