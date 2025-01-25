Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jammu & Kashmir spoil Rohit Sharma's comeback party, stun defending champions Mumbai by 5 wickets
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jammu & Kashmir spoil Rohit Sharma's comeback party, stun defending champions Mumbai by 5 wickets

3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jammu & Kashmir spoil Rohit Sharma's comeback party, stun defending champions Mumbai by 5 wickets (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jammu & Kashmir spoil Rohit Sharma's comeback party, stun defending champions Mumbai by 5 wickets (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2025, 03:03:04 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jammu & Kashmir spoil Rohit Sharma's comeback party, stun defending champions Mumbai by 5 wickets

  • Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jammu and Kashmir defeated Mumbai by five wickets at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.
25 Jan 2025, 02:45:21 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: India vs England 2nd T20 prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs ENG cricket match in Chennai?

  • The 2nd T20 match between India and England is scheduled for January 25 in Chennai. India lead the series after winning the first match. The match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Network, starting at 7 PM.
25 Jan 2025, 01:51:27 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to IND vs ENG match today?

  • India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will compete against England in the 2nd T20I in Bengaluru after a convincing 7-wicket win in the first match. The game will be broadcast on Star Sports and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:00 PM.
