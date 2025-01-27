Sports News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Mohammed Siraj to play Champions Trophy 2025, not Jasprit Bumrah, Shami: Former India star explains why

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:14 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.