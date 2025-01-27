Hello User
Sports News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Mohammed Siraj to play Champions Trophy 2025, not Jasprit Bumrah, Shami: Former India star explains why

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj to play Champions Trophy 2025, not Jasprit Bumrah, Shami: Former India star explains why

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 11:14 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Mohammed Siraj to play Champions Trophy 2025, not Jasprit Bumrah, Shami: Former India star explains why

  • Aakash Chopra remains optimistic about Siraj's inclusion, depending on the fitness of Bumrah and Shami.
Read the full story here

27 Jan 2025, 10:06 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: ‘Same confidence’: Sanjay Manjrekar compares young Indian batter to cricket legend MS Dhoni

  • Sanjay Manjrekar has commended this young batter for his remarkable performance against England. Manjrekar likened his composure under pressure to that of MS Dhoni.
Read the full story here

