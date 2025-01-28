Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 28 2025 13:34:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.70 2.61%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 739.25 3.66%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,255.50 2.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 755.80 0.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.45 -1.43%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Watch IND vs ENG cricket match today, live score, streaming free on Hotstar
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Watch IND vs ENG cricket match today, live score, streaming free on Hotstar

2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Watch IND vs ENG cricket match today, live score, streaming free on Hotstar (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Watch IND vs ENG cricket match today, live score, streaming free on Hotstar (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 01:31:20 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Watch IND vs ENG cricket match today, live score, streaming free on Hotstar

  • India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's men would be hoping to seal 5 match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today.
Read the full story here

28 Jan 2025, 12:25:29 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli declines offer to captain Delhi team as cricket legend returns to Ranji Trophy after many years

  • Virat Kohli has turned down the opportunity to captain Delhi, focusing instead on domestic cricket after a long hiatus, according to The Times of India.
Read the full story here

28 Jan 2025, 12:02:32 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: India vs England 3rd T20 prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs ENG cricket match in Rajkot?

  • India vs England 3rd T20 prediction: The 3rd T20 match between India and England is scheduled for January 28 in Rajkot. India lead the series 2-0 and have a strong record at Niranjan Shah Stadium. 
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue