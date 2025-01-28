Sports News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Watch IND vs ENG cricket match today, live score, streaming free on Hotstar

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's men would be hoping to seal 5 match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today.
- Virat Kohli has turned down the opportunity to captain Delhi, focusing instead on domestic cricket after a long hiatus, according to The Times of India.
- India vs England 3rd T20 prediction: The 3rd T20 match between India and England is scheduled for January 28 in Rajkot. India lead the series 2-0 and have a strong record at Niranjan Shah Stadium.