Sports News Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: Varun Chakravarthy registers rare unwanted record during IND vs ENG 3rd T20I despite five-wicket haul in Rajkot

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates: Varun Chakravarthy registers rare unwanted record during IND vs ENG 3rd T20I despite five-wicket haul in Rajkot

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 10:59 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Varun Chakravarthy registers rare unwanted record during IND vs ENG 3rd T20I despite five-wicket haul in Rajkot

  • Varun Chakravarthy finishing with figures of 5/24 in his four overs against England in the third T20I. India lost the game by 26 runs.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 09:56 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy live streaming details: When and where to watch Delhi vs Railways match online for free

  • Virat Kohli is returning to Ranji Trophy for Delhi after a gap of 13 years. The last time kohli played for Delhi in Ranji Trophy was back in 2012. The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy clash starts on January 30 at 9:30 AM IST.
Read the full story here

