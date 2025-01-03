Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar questions Rohit Sharma's 'mysterious' exclusion from Sydney Test, says 'Rohit is not an all-time great'
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar questions Rohit Sharma's ‘mysterious’ exclusion from Sydney Test, says 'Rohit is not an all-time great'

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2025, 06:12 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Sanjay Manjrekar questions Rohit Sharma's ‘mysterious’ exclusion from Sydney Test, says 'Rohit is not an all-time great' (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Sanjay Manjrekar questions Rohit Sharma's ‘mysterious’ exclusion from Sydney Test, says 'Rohit is not an all-time great' (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 06:12:34 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Sanjay Manjrekar questions Rohit Sharma's ‘mysterious’ exclusion from Sydney Test, says 'Rohit is not an all-time great'

  Rohit Sharma, who has scored just 31 runs in five innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, was excluded from the Indian playing XI for the fifth Test in Sydney.  
Read the full story here

03 Jan 2025, 05:25:58 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Rohit Sharma sets unwanted record during IND vs AUS 5th Test, becomes first Indian captain to get dropped mid-series

  Rohit Sharma wasn't included in the Indian playing XI against Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.
Read the full story here

