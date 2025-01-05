LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 5, 2025: Australia coach opines ICC endorsed India's ‘intimidation’ of Sam Konstas at Sydney: ‘the benchmark we're playing’

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2025, 12:20 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on January 5, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.