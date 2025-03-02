Explore
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Ahead of IPL 2025, civil societies call for tighter regulation on fantasy sports, urge Finance Ministry action
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Ahead of IPL 2025, civil societies call for tighter regulation on fantasy sports, urge Finance Ministry action

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on March 2, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Ahead of IPL 2025, civil societies call for tighter regulation on fantasy sports, urge Finance Ministry action

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Mar 2025, 09:27:03 AM IST

Sports News Today Live: Ahead of IPL 2025, civil societies call for tighter regulation on fantasy sports, urge Finance Ministry action

  • The cricket season has commenced with the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, and the IPL 2025 will start next month.
02 Mar 2025, 08:57:14 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh to replace Mohammed Shami for New Zealand match? Here's what we know

  • Mohammed Shami may be rested for the India-New Zealand clash, with Arshdeep Singh likely to take his place. Shami's recent performance and leg treatment raise concerns about his fitness. The assistant coach highlighted the need to balance player readiness and team momentum ahead of the semi-finals.
