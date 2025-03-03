Explore
Sports News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: 'Meant for greatness': Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: ‘Meant for greatness’: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise

2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond.

Sports News Today Live Updates: ‘Meant for greatness’: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: ‘Meant for greatness’: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Mar 2025, 08:32:46 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: 'Meant for greatness': Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise

  Varun Chakravarthy excelled with a 5-wicket haul in ODI cricket, dismantling New Zealand's batting. Despite a slow start, he partnered with Axar Patel to restrict runs and take wickets. India won by 44 runs, with praise from Sreesanth and Mike Hesson highlighting Chakravarthy's talent.
Read the full story here

03 Mar 2025, 07:58:40 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli touches Axar Patel's feet as spinner clinches Kane Williamson's wicket; video goes viral

  Virat Kohli attempted to touch Axar Patel's feet after Patel dismissed Kane Williamson, who was batting on 81. The moment, captured in a viral video, showcases the camaraderie between the players as India secured a 44-run victory, with Varun Chakravarthy taking five wickets.
Read the full story here

