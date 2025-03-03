Sports News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: ‘Meant for greatness’: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: ‘Meant for greatness’: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise
- Varun Chakravarthy excelled with a 5-wicket haul in ODI cricket, dismantling New Zealand's batting. Despite a slow start, he partnered with Axar Patel to restrict runs and take wickets. India won by 44 runs, with praise from Sreesanth and Mike Hesson highlighting Chakravarthy's talent.
Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli touches Axar Patel's feet as spinner clinches Kane Williamson's wicket; video goes viral
- Virat Kohli attempted to touch Axar Patel's feet after Patel dismissed Kane Williamson, who was batting on 81. The moment, captured in a viral video, showcases the camaraderie between the players as India secured a 44-run victory, with Varun Chakravarthy taking five wickets.