Sports News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: ‘Meant for greatness’: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul against New Zealand earns massive praise

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Varun Chakravarthy excelled with a 5-wicket haul in ODI cricket, dismantling New Zealand's batting. Despite a slow start, he partnered with Axar Patel to restrict runs and take wickets. India won by 44 runs, with praise from Sreesanth and Mike Hesson highlighting Chakravarthy's talent.
- Virat Kohli attempted to touch Axar Patel's feet after Patel dismissed Kane Williamson, who was batting on 81. The moment, captured in a viral video, showcases the camaraderie between the players as India secured a 44-run victory, with Varun Chakravarthy taking five wickets.