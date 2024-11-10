Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 10, 2024: India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI informs ICC; ‘hybrid’ format to be followed: Report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:38 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 10, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI informs ICC; ‘hybrid’ format to be followed: Report

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2024, 07:38 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI informs ICC; ‘hybrid’ format to be followed: Report

  • The BCCI has notified the ICC that India will not participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, necessitating a 'hybrid' tournament format. The ICC and PCB now face the challenge of rapidly organizing the event's schedule.
Read the full story here

10 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST Cricket News Today Live: Australia squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 announced; two surprising picks await India

  • Australia's 13-man squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy has been revealed, with Nathan McSweeney likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja. The first Test is scheduled to start on November 22 in Perth.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.