Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 13 2024 15:59:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.25 -3.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.85 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,252.25 -1.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.35 -2.18%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff

2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff (AFP)Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff (AFP)

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 09:44:28 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Shahid Afridi cites ‘Olympics spirit’ example amid ICC Champions Trophy chaos after India-Pakistan standoff

  • India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy due to security reasons. The BCCI has already sent a letter to International Cricket Council about the same.
Read the full story here

13 Nov 2024, 09:00:06 PM IST

Cricket News Today Live: Mohammad Rizwan welcomes Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul amid Champions Trophy chaos; Pakistan captain says 'we will...'

  • The International Cricket Council is facing a scheduling fiasco after the BCCI confirmed that they will not send the Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy in 2025 due to security reasons.   
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue