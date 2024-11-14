Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 13 2024 15:59:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.25 -3.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.85 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,252.25 -1.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.35 -2.18%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News Today Live Updates on November 14, 2024: IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s bold request pays off with 107 off 56 at No. 3; SKY says 'He asked for it, he delivered'
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 14, 2024: IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s bold request pays off with 107 off 56 at No. 3; SKY says 'He asked for it, he delivered'

2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Livemint

Sports News Today Live Updates on November 14, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.

Sports News Today Live Updates: IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s bold request pays off with 107 off 56 at No. 3; SKY says 'He asked for it, he delivered'Premium
Sports News Today Live Updates: IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s bold request pays off with 107 off 56 at No. 3; SKY says 'He asked for it, he delivered'

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Nov 2024, 07:40:46 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s bold request pays off with 107 off 56 at No. 3; SKY says 'He asked for it, he delivered'

  • IND vs SA: Tilak Varma excelled in the third T20I against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 107 after requesting the No. 3 batting position. His performance solidified his place in the lineup, earning praise from captain Suryakumar Yadav and showcasing his potential for the Indian cricket team.
Read the full story here

14 Nov 2024, 06:35:09 AM IST

Cricket News Today Live: IND vs South Africa T20: Axar Patel's brilliant leap to dismiss David Miller | Watch

  • IND vs South Africa T20: Axar Patel showcased resilience in the third T20I against South Africa, redeeming himself after dropping a catch earlier. Read to know more about the game changing moment.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue