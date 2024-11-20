Sports News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Lionel Messi, Argentina football team set for India return after 14 years

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Football news Today Live: Lionel Messi, Argentina football team set for India return after 14 years
- Lionel Messi visited India for the first time in 2011 when Argentina played an exhibition match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Cricket News Today Live: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant fall down laughing at Sarfaraz Khan's non-serious fielding skills: Watch video
- India will take on Australia in a five-Test rubber in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium.
Football news Today Live: Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification
- Lionel Messi has equalled the United States great Landon Donovan's record of most assists in international football. Both Messi and Donovan have 58 assists to their names.